Sri Lanka Economy Has ‘Hit Rock Bottom,’ Putting Pressure on President​

Are there any Sri Lankans on the forum? A couple of years back I was chatting with a Kerala based businessman who was bidding for some engineering consultation projects in Sri Lanka. He said that there was a rush to build luxury real estate - Hotels and villas to cater to the rich Europeans and American tourists who liked to spend extended vacations there. As per him it almost seemed unsustainable. Have these projects taken off? Have they in some way contributed to the crisis?