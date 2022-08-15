(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka defended its decision to allow a Chinese scientific research ship to call at its shores after deferring an earlier request amid concerns raised by India and the US over such a move.
The Yuan Wang 5 was cleared to dock at Hambantota port from Aug. 16 to 22 after the government “engaged in extensive consultations at a high level through diplomatic channels with all parties concerned,” including seeking “further information and material,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday.
The Yuan Wang 5 was cleared to dock at Hambantota port from Aug. 16 to 22 after the government “engaged in extensive consultations at a high level through diplomatic channels with all parties concerned,” including seeking “further information and material,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday.
Sri Lanka Allows China Research Ship to Dock After India Concern
(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka defended its decision to allow a Chinese scientific research ship to call at its shores after deferring an earlier request amid concerns raised by India and the US over such a move.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Billionaire Made $500 Million Russia Bet Near War’s OnsetHow...
finance.yahoo.com