Sri Lanka Allows China Research Ship to Dock After India Concern

manlion

manlion

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 22, 2013
(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka defended its decision to allow a Chinese scientific research ship to call at its shores after deferring an earlier request amid concerns raised by India and the US over such a move.

The Yuan Wang 5 was cleared to dock at Hambantota port from Aug. 16 to 22 after the government “engaged in extensive consultations at a high level through diplomatic channels with all parties concerned,” including seeking “further information and material,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Saturday.

MH.Yang

MH.Yang

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 21, 2021
This is expected.

The Sri Lankan govt should use India's attitude to make some demands on China, maybe some loans or assistance.

If the Sri Lankans do not want to be annexed by India, then any Sri Lankan govt will favor China. That is the inevitability of geopolitics.
 
B

Beast

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 5, 2011
If Sri Lanka don't allow Chinese ship to dock, they can go Pakistan. Chinese presence in Indian ocean cannot be denied.
Sri Lanka is not dumb to shoot their own foot by offending Chinese for no reason.
 
xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
In this case, some people are inciting domestic sentiment in India, deliberately calling this space science ship as spy ship.
satellite tracking ship, With a displacement of 25000 tons and a high cost, it was built to make up for the lack of space ground stations around the world, mainly to serve China to launch its own satellites, space stations and spacecraft，but not of spying on other people's missiles or something, that's a waste.
Chinese spy ship is type 815a Electronic Reconnaissance Ship, 6000 tons of displacement， which can detect all kinds of electronic signals and track Missile launch trajectory.
 
xuxu1457

xuxu1457

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 29, 2009
en.m.wikipedia.org

Yuan Wang-class tracking ship - Wikipedia

'The Yuanwang 4 tracking ship was constructed by China State Shipbuilding Corporation and delivered to the China Satellite Launch and Tracking Control General'
Screenshot_20220815_114117.jpg
815 815a Electronic Reconnaissance Ship，6000 tons of displacement
en.m.wikipedia.org

Type 815 spy ship - Wikipedia

thediplomat_2017-01-12_21-26-04.jpg
 

