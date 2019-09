7 Pakistani drug traffickers including a woman get life imprisonment



13 September 2019 01:10 pm



Seven Pakistani suspects including a woman who were found guilty of possessing, trafficking and importing heroin were sentenced for life imprisonment by the Negombo Magistrate on August 28, police said.



They said the suspects were arrested by the Customs officers at the Katunayaka Airport and handed over to the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB).



The details of the suspects as follows:



The first suspect Andul Kashfi was arrested on March 13 for possessing 425 grams of heroin.



The second suspect Khan Abbas was arrested on April 25 for smuggling heroin weighing 8.625 kilograms.



The third suspect Ikram Muhammed was arrested on May 14 for attempting to smuggle 973 grams of heroin.



The fourth suspect Mohommad Nadeem was arrested on May 26 for attempting to smuggle 1.26 kilograms of heroin.



The fifth suspect Qadir Sahabzada was arrested on August 7 for attempting to smuggle 136 grams of heroin.



The sixth suspect Shakir Mohommad had been arrested on August 7 for attempting to smuggle 376 grams of heroin.



The female suspect Qadir Faiza Ali was arrested on August 7 for attempting to smuggle 82 grams of heroin.