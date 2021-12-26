What's new

SRA claims attacks on Rangers in MirpurKhas

Mentee

Mentee

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 3, 2016
9,773
2
22,263
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
There must be a constitional ban on extending the service tenure of any govt employee except in the case of a real foregin aggression ------ aggression ends ,extension ends by default .
 
hussain0216

hussain0216

ELITE MEMBER
May 29, 2012
17,184
-21
24,487
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
We need to control Twitter propaganda

Just random shit off social media made up by anyone, we can't just keep posting this rubbish
 
Battlion25

Battlion25

FULL MEMBER
Jul 18, 2021
1,814
0
1,522
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I would bet 1000 USD that this tweet account is operating from India and I would place 100 USD that this PDF poster is Indian.. New recruit plus 28 posts?


Edit:

Disclaimer: I would also go out on a roll and say already without verifying that this is 99% fake news
 
Aijaz Kolachi

Aijaz Kolachi

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Aug 11, 2021
29
0
19
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom