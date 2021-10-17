Squid Games: A Dystopian Korean Drama Featuring a Pakistani Migrant Worker
Popular Netflix series Squid Games is a dystopian survival drama about unfortunate people trapped in debt who enter a series of six survival...
www.southasiainvestor.com
Popular Netflix series Squid Games is a dystopian survival drama about unfortunate people trapped in debt who enter a series of six survival games. The losers die while the single winner takes away 46.5 billion (US$38 million) South Korean won. One US dollar is equal to about 1,200 Korean Won.
migrant worker named Ali Abdul who just wants to send money home to help his family in Pakistan. Ali's role is played by Indian actor Anupam Tripathi. Tripathi has previously played other foreign characters in the genre often referred to as K-drama. Squid Games has achieved top ratings around the world in spite of its very violent content. It is the top-rated show among Netflix subscribers in Pakistan.
Squid Games has brought to light high levels of inequality and household debt in South Korea. The total household debt in the country exceeds its entire GDP, among the highest in the world. By comparison, formal household debt in Pakistan is just 4% of its GDP, according to the IMF. It can be explained by the fact that the availability of mortgage financing, car loans and credit cards is very limited in Pakistan.
Related Links:
Haq's Musings
South Asia Investor Review
Credit Suisse Wealth Report 2016
Pakistan's Trillion Dollar Economy Among World's Fastest Growing
Pakistan: A Majority Middle Class Country
Karachi School of Business and Leadership
State Bank: Pakistan's Actual GDP Higher Than Officially Reported
College Enrollment in Pakistan
Musharraf Accelerated Development of Pakistan's Human and Financial Capital
China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Riaz Haq's YouTube Channel
PakAlumni: Pakistani Social Network
Squid Games: A Dystopian Korean Drama Featuring a Pakistani Migrant Worker
Popular Netflix series Squid Games is a dystopian survival drama about unfortunate people trapped in debt who enter a series of six survival...
www.southasiainvestor.com