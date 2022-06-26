What's new

spying attempt on imran khan foiled

A spying attempt on former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been foiled, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, an employee of Bani Gala was paid to install a device in the former prime minister’s bedroom. However, the spying attempt was foiled after another employee informed the security team about the installation of the device.

After receiving information, the security team of Bani Gala detained the employee and handed him over to the federal police.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Shehbaz Gill has asserted that the party had pointed out several times that Imran Khan’s life is in danger. “In this regard, we have informed all relevant agencies, including the government,” he added.

Talking exclusively to ARY News, Shehbaz Gill claimed: “An employee – who cleans the former premier’s room – was paid to install a spy device,” terming the act ‘ heinous and unfortunate’.

“Our people are being threatened to get information. Such shameful acts should be avoided,” he added. The PTI leader further said that the ‘arrested’ employee has made several revelations – which he refused to share at the moment.


Earlier on June 23, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah rejected the claims of life ‘threats’ to former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Talking to a private news channel, the Interior Minister said that there was no threat alert against Imran Khan, adding that Imran Khan was being offered security and protocol at the same level he enjoyed while he was the prime minister.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1541026118173704192

looks like a cheap spy device
spy-pen-drive-camera-500x500.jpg
 
#گڑیا_باجی_ویڈیو_والی

Guess who brought trend to the top, bringing it to the top of the list?
She was only able to come up with this cheap camera idea because of her dirty mindset.
 
El Sidd said:
Is the guy in glasses a police officer? what articles of law are being pressed on him?
Strongly urge you to 'educate' yourself. It is called "Citizen's Arrest", and it a Law practiced in most countries including all Developed countries. But obviously, all you want to do is cheap point scoring nonsense on this forum. :lol:
 
