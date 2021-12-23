Spy shots suggest BYD may be building convertible version of Han EV - CnEVPost
A model that appears to be a convertible version of the Han EV has been photographed in front of FAW Toyota's factory, covered closely by camouflage.
(Image credit: yiche.com)
BYD's flagship sedan Han has enjoyed initial success, selling more than 10,000 units for the third month in a row, and now the company appears to be building a derivative based on the model.
A model that appears to be a convertible version of the Han EV was photographed in front of FAW Toyota's factory, covered closely by camouflage, according to a report by yiche.com today.
The car has the same front design style as the BYD Han EV, with the biggest difference being the convertible shape, according to the report.
Judging from the position of the front row in the picture, the car still leaves room for the rear row and appears to be a four-seater design.
(Image credit: yiche.com)
(A rendering circulating on social media.)
BYD figures released earlier this month show that the Han family of models sold 12,841 units in November, up 27 percent year-on-year and up about 16 percent from October.
This is the third consecutive month that Han family models have sold more than 10,000 units, with cumulative sales of 144,520 units since their launch last July, according to data monitored by CnEVPost.
The BYD Han family includes the Han EV, an all-electric version with an NEDC range of 605 kilometers, and the Han DM, a hybrid model with a range of only 81 kilometers on pure electric power.
BYD previously said that Han EV sales in November were 10,021 units, the first time over 10,000 units, up 21 percent from 8,287 units in October.
The BYD Han EV is available in two versions, including a four-wheel-drive version with dual motors and a front-wheel-drive version with a single motor.
Its dual-motor version has a combined power of 363 kW, peak torque of 680Nm and a combined range of 550 km. The single-motor version has a maximum power of 163 kW, a maximum torque of 330 Nm and a combined range of 605 km.
In BYD's product array, the vehicles have EV, DM and DM-i versions depending on the form of power. The EV stands for pure electric, while the DM and DM-i versions are both hybrid versions, except that the latter focuses more on fuel economy.
According to local media reports last month, the Han DM-i version is being tested on the road, and its appearance is almost indistinguishable from the Han EV and Han DM, except that the rear badge has been changed to Han DM-i.
In addition, according to the report today by yiche.com, BYD also appears to be building a touring version based on the Han DM, with spy photos showing plenty of room at the rear of the vehicle.