  • Wednesday, July 11, 2018

Spy chiefs from Russia, Iran, and China huddle in Pakistan

Discussion in 'Strategic & Foreign Affairs' started by BHarwana, Jul 11, 2018 at 10:35 AM.

    BHarwana

    https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/...from-russia-iran-and-china-huddle-in-pakistan

    Heads of Russian, Iranian, Chinese, Pakistani intelligence services discuss IS threat

    MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Heads of intelligence services of Russia, Iran, China, and Pakistan held a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss the measures against the threat of aggregation of the Islamic State militants in Afghanistan, Sergei Ivanov, the chief of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service's press bureau told TASS.


    The Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, represented Russia.

    "The discussions focused on the dangers arising from a buildup of the Islamic State on the Afghan territory," Ivanov said

    "The conference reached understanding of the importance of coordinated steps to prevent the trickling of IS terrorists from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan where from they would pose risks for neighboring countries," he said.


    The top security and intelligence officials stressed the need for a more active inclusion of regional powers in the efforts to settle the conflict in Afghanistan.


    http://tass.com/world/1012616
     
    BHarwana

    Salza

    no news of this on Pakistani media
     
    BHarwana

    Nope no news. Seems like something big is going down in Afghanistan.

    You don't see all heads of spy agencies in the region get together like this unless there is big issue.

    @vostok might add some thing.
     
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Glad to see unity between our countries. Afghanistan issue needs to be resolved for good.
     
    Dalit

    LOL the Yanks are also going to be reviewing their failure in opiumland very soon. The timing of this meeting is impeccable. It send a clear message to US/NATO.

    Change is in the air.
     
