Spy chiefs from Russia, Iran, and China huddle in Pakistan

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/...from-russia-iran-and-china-huddle-in-pakistan Heads of Russian, Iranian, Chinese, Pakistani intelligence services discuss IS threat MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. Heads of intelligence services of Russia, Iran, China, and Pakistan held a meeting in Islamabad on Tuesday to discuss the measures against the threat of aggregation of the Islamic State militants in Afghanistan, Sergei Ivanov, the chief of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service's press bureau told TASS. The Director of the Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, represented Russia. "The discussions focused on the dangers arising from a buildup of the Islamic State on the Afghan territory," Ivanov said "The conference reached understanding of the importance of coordinated steps to prevent the trickling of IS terrorists from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan where from they would pose risks for neighboring countries," he said. The top security and intelligence officials stressed the need for a more active inclusion of regional powers in the efforts to settle the conflict in Afghanistan. http://tass.com/world/1012616