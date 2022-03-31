spy agencies in pakistan?

Azadkashmir
Pakistan must have so many foreign and domestic spies? does isi keep track of these?
-professors
-new reporters - hasan nisar he tries to demoralize Pakistanis giving enemy credit he sounds like kgb agent.
-internal traitors such as zardaris, sharifs, rehman malik but these are well known.
-celebrities
-migrants traitors anp party
-police officers the cheapest to bribe buy them a bottle of sprite he is your uncle
-so call intellectuals - hamid mir
- politicians like molvi diesel
- generals/army traitors.
- WHAT ABOUT THE YOUTUBE HOLIDAY MAKERS IN PAK?????
