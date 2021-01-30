Sputnik v vaccine authorized in India

India has become the 60th country to approve Sputnik V



– The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces that Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country. India has become the 60th country to approve Sputnik V.Sputnik V is one of only three coronavirus vaccines registered by India’s regulatory authorities.India is the most populated country to register the Russian vaccine. Total population of 60 countries where Sputnik V is approved for use is 3 billion people or about 40% of the global population.The vaccine has been registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure based on results of clinical trials in Russia as well as positive data of additional Phase III local clinical trials in India conducted in partnership with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.India is the leading production hub for Sputnik V. RDIF has reached agreements with the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country (Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech) aimed at production of more than 850 million doses per year.Sputnik V ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.