Sputnik v vaccine authorized in India

India has become the 60th country to approve Sputnik V

Sputnik V is one of only three vaccines registered in India



The Russian vaccine has been approved for use in countries with total population of 3 billion people

Moscow, April 12, 2021 – The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces that Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country. India has become the 60th country to approve Sputnik V.

Sputnik V is one of only three coronavirus vaccines registered by India’s regulatory authorities.

India is the most populated country to register the Russian vaccine. Total population of 60 countries where Sputnik V is approved for use is 3 billion people or about 40% of the global population.

The vaccine has been registered in India under the emergency use authorization procedure based on results of clinical trials in Russia as well as positive data of additional Phase III local clinical trials in India conducted in partnership with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.

India is the leading production hub for Sputnik V. RDIF has reached agreements with the leading pharmaceutical companies in the country (Gland Pharma, Hetero Biopharma, Panacea Biotec, Stelis Biopharma, Virchow Biotech) aimed at production of more than 850 million doses per year.

Sputnik V ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.

Expected. Reddys has already put in the manufacturing facilities.

Cadila Healthcare's DNA vaccine will be approved soon so India will have four vaccines- two Indian/ two abroad.

Plus J&J will eventually start making here too.
 
