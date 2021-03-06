What's new

Sputnik V authorized in Seychelles

Moscow, March 19, 2021 – The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the Republic of Seychelles.

Sputnik V has been registered under the emergency use authorization procedure. It is now approved for use in 54 countries globally with total population of over 1.4 billion people.

Sputnik ranks second among coronavirus vaccines globally in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.

Sputnik V had been approved earlier in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gabon, San-Marino, Ghana, Syria, Kyrgyzstan, Guyana, Egypt, Honduras, Guatemala, Moldova, Slovakia, Angola, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Sri Lanka, Laos, Iraq, North Macedonia, Kenya, Morocco, Jordan, Namibia, Azerbaijan, Philippines and Cameroon.

This is the oddest new I have seen in the whole covid pandemic. Usually it is the government of a country announcing the approval of a particular vaccine. Here, by "The Russian Direct Investment Fund". WTF?!
 
