Sputnik v authorized in iraq

Jun 23, 2013
Moscow, March 4, 2021 – The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by the Ministry of Health of the Republic of Iraq.

Iraq has become the 45th country in the world to register Sputnik V. The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorization procedure.

Sputnik is one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.

Sputnik V had been approved earlier in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gabon, San-Marino, Ghana, Syria, Kyrgyzstan, Guyana, Egypt, Honduras, Guatemala, Moldova, Slovakia, Angola, Republic of the Congo, Djibouti, Sri Lanka and Laos.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said:

“The total population of 45 countries which have registered Sputnik V now exceeds 1.2 billion people. The vaccine is now authorized in 8 countries of the Middle East and we are seeing rising demand for it. Sputnik V is already one of the key global vaccines to fight coronavirus.”
