Sputnik V approved for use in Angola, Congo and Djibouti Sputnik V approved for use in Angola, Congo and Djibouti | Official website vaccine against coronavirus Sputnik V.

Moscow, March 3, 2021 – The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund) announces the approval of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus by regulatory authorities of the Republic of Angola, the Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Djibouti.Sputnik V has been registered under the emergency use authorization procedure. It is now approved for use in 42 countries globally with total population of over 1.1 billion people.Sputnik is one of the world's top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals issued by government regulators.Sputnik V had been approved earlier in Russia, Belarus, Argentina, Bolivia, Serbia, Algeria, Palestine, Venezuela, Paraguay, Turkmenistan, Hungary, UAE, Iran, Republic of Guinea, Tunisia, Armenia, Mexico, Nicaragua, Republika Srpska (entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina), Lebanon, Myanmar, Pakistan, Mongolia, Bahrain, Montenegro, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Gabon, San-Marino, Ghana, Syria, Kyrgyzstan, Guyana, Egypt, Honduras, Guatemala, Moldova and Slovakia.Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, said:“Vaccination is the main driver for overcoming the pandemic. Registration of Sputnik V in Angola, Djibouti and Congo will provide our partners with access to a safe and effective vaccine, which is highly trusted and used around the world. Diversification of national vaccine portfolios through registration of Sputnik V is an important example of international cooperation aimed at a major goal of saving lives.”