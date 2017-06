The Dead Sea to Strengthen China's Geopolitical Presence in the Middle East

14:37 07.06.2017(updated 17:37 07.06.2017)

China is a footstep away from winning the tender for Phase 1 of the Middle Eastern 'Red-Dead' water project, launched by Israel, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority. Israeli and Chinese experts have commented to Sputnik on how it could help Beijing to strengthen its presence in the region.

Known as "Red-Dead", the $1.1 billion infrastructure project is expected to divert 2 billion cubic meters of water from the Red Sea, pipe it into the Dead Sea, stabilizing its level and creating drinking water for a region facing a serious water shortage. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2018. ​

"The state-owned Chinese company’s success in reaching the short list for the project’s initial phase could pave the way for other Chinese firms to seek work on the project, especially as Beijing pushes investment and infrastructure to the region and beyond under the massive Belt and Road Initiative," South China Morning Post quoted Israel’s Minister of Regional Cooperation Tzachi Hanegbi as saying on the sidelines of the recent Beijing forum on China’s Belt and Road infrastructure and trade strategy.​

An aerial view photo shows sinkholes created by the drying of the Dead Sea, near Kibbutz Ein Gedi

"Israel usually does not reveal any deep and serious analyses and forecasts ahead of the results of a tender, especially for such a complicated infrastructure project. Thus it is hard to suggest who the real leader is and who is an outsider," he told Sputnik.​

"Israel, in this sense, is neither the US nor Western Europe. I don't think that the Chinese company participating in this tender will be somehow discriminated on the ground of the origin of investments or the fulfilment of contracted works," David Sharp said.​

All the above gives ground to suggest that China National Technical Import and Export Corp. remains the key candidate for the Red-Dead tender. Besides, experts note, there have been almost no losses of Chinese large companies in tenders for large-scale international projects apart from cases when the organizers intentionally leave them out for political reasons. ​

"The project suggests construction of desalination plants and will be a large-scale ground for international cooperation and the sharing of advanced technologies in this sphere," he told Sputnik.​