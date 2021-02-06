Sports industries updates

What's new

Footballs exports witness 17.22pc increase



Footballs exports witness 17.22pc increase

Web Desk
December 05, 2021


Football exports during the first four months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 17.22 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Oct 2021, Footballs worth US$ 50,148 exported as compared to exports worth US$ 42,780 during same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Sports Goods increased by 20.73 percent, worth of US$ 105,120 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 87,070 of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Gloves exports also increased by 6.00 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 24,552 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$ 23,163.

During the period under review, Others exports increased by 43.99 per cent, worth US$ 30,420 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 21,127 of same period of last year.
 
