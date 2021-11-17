Spoken English at ISSB

English has always been a part of tests at ISSB (so its not a new development).

The selectors at ISSB are well aware of the shortcomings of the candidates in this regards and cater it duly.

People with non English background and from far off areas used to be and are still getting recommended from ISSB.

Hello English:

Duolingo

Lingbe

Memrise

Later the academies, here are there are raising aspect of use of English during tests at ISSB. The idea is to lure more people to academies.Still - spoken English can be handy, not only for ISSB but for the rest of one's career.Learning it, may not necessarily require investing money. It can be as simple as mentioned in this short video.Further to this video, having short lecture and a quick English reading practice, free application mentioned below can also be handyUse Free apps to make speaking English, simple and funRegardless, don't get into panic mind set. Try to keep going as much as possible. Language is not a hurdle at ISSB.