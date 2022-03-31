Spirits of General Mir Jaffar, Mir Sadiq, Molvi Rajab Ali Linger On

Mir Jaffar, Mir Sadiq, Molvi Rajab Ali, Mir Ghulam Ali Langra, Pornia, Munshi Jeevan Laal all died but their spirits linger on.
But no General Abdul Ghaffar, no Bkht Khan, No Molvi Maddan!!!
During last battle by Suranga Putam, Tipu last faithful General Abdul Ghaffar died fighting English forces and traitor black Indians.
Tipu died afterwards fighting.
River Kaveri swelled next day. If Tipu had held on for one more day English forces would had to retreat because of floods. But.....
During the Battle of Pilasi General Mir Jaffar went AWOL with his troops.
Nawab SirajuDdaula was martyred along with loyal commander Molvi Maddan.
During last battle by Suranga Putam, Mir Sadiq called the army to return to collect their wages and left the fort unguarded
Last Mughal monarch Bahadur Shah Zafar, old and fragile, surrounded by vultures unable to decide, General Bakht Khan disappointed and no more troops forced to leave. Molvi Rajab Ali, Munshi Jeevan provided Information to English.
After fall of Dehli, Molvi Rajab Ali went for Hajj.
Never seen history coming to life that vividly.
