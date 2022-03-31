What's new

Spirits of General Mir Jaffar, Mir Sadiq, Molvi Rajab Ali Linger On

imadul

imadul

FULL MEMBER
Dec 7, 2007
1,838
0
2,153
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Mir Jaffar, Mir Sadiq, Molvi Rajab Ali, Mir Ghulam Ali Langra, Pornia, Munshi Jeevan Laal all died but their spirits linger on.
But no General Abdul Ghaffar, no Bkht Khan, No Molvi Maddan!!!

During last battle by Suranga Putam, Tipu last faithful General Abdul Ghaffar died fighting English forces and traitor black Indians.
Tipu died afterwards fighting.
River Kaveri swelled next day. If Tipu had held on for one more day English forces would had to retreat because of floods. But.....

During the Battle of Pilasi General Mir Jaffar went AWOL with his troops.
Nawab SirajuDdaula was martyred along with loyal commander Molvi Maddan.

During last battle by Suranga Putam, Mir Sadiq called the army to return to collect their wages and left the fort unguarded

Last Mughal monarch Bahadur Shah Zafar, old and fragile, surrounded by vultures unable to decide, General Bakht Khan disappointed and no more troops forced to leave. Molvi Rajab Ali, Munshi Jeevan provided Information to English.
After fall of Dehli, Molvi Rajab Ali went for Hajj.

Never seen history coming to life that vividly.
 
Last edited:
M

mudas777

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 24, 2016
2,037
0
3,512
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Genghis khan1 said:
Hang hang hang the traitors. That’s how Gora keep loyalty and order in it’s rank.
Click to expand...

Thats why traitors keep on doing what they always did for the sake of money as they only get imprisoned. They and their whole families should be hanged all together to get rid of them not only the tree trunk but also the whole tree. Splitting at them or naming and shaming or imprisoning is not enough as through out the history we have been back stabbed by them at the crucial times.
Why Sadam got obliterated in Iraq so easily and those traitors were openly on live TV were admitting about their crimes. If US have suffered some loses in Iraq they probably would not have gone after Libya and Syria afterwards so happily. Why US was not so trigger happy after beaten back by the Vietnamese as they paid the price for the invading any country. Since after the Iraq conquest their is no stopping to them is it now?
 
The Terminator

The Terminator

FULL MEMBER
May 2, 2015
817
1
893
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The current and future implications of No confidence movement on sovereignty, National Security and Civil-military relationships in Pakistan.




Lt Gen M.Haroon Aslam (R) knew it all long ago.
This video was published 9months ago on 02-07-2021 👇

 
Big_bud

Big_bud

FULL MEMBER
May 20, 2021
605
1
1,088
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
The Terminator said:
The current and future implications of No confidence movement on sovereignty, National Security and Civil-military relationships in Pakistan.




Lt Gen M.Haroon Aslam (R) knew it all long ago.
This video was published 9months ago on 02-07-2021 👇

Click to expand...

Just watched this.. its about time nation takes some ganday anday and bombard the GHQ! Block its door! And give a sit in!


WhatsApp Image 2022-04-03 at 10.37.17 AM.jpeg




I freed a thousand slaves. I could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves. - Gen Bajwa is the latest slave of western system of divide & conquer!
 
Last edited:
Joe Shearer

Joe Shearer

PROFESSIONAL
Apr 19, 2009
25,886
152
42,435
Country
India
Location
India
imadul said:
During the Battle of Pilasi General Mir Jaffar went AWOL with his troops.
Nawab SirajuDdaula was martyred along with loyal commander Molvi Maddan.
Click to expand...
Are you referring to Mir Madan as Molvi Maddan?

That's Srirangapattinam, btw.
 
Last edited:

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Sulman Badshah
  • Sticky
Kardeş: The origins of Pakistan-Turkiye brotherhood
2 3 4 5
Replies
62
Views
6K
Foinikas
Foinikas
Yankee-stani
Interview with a Mujahid: Maj Gen Tajammal Hussain Malik from 2001
Replies
7
Views
3K
PurAzamBaHadaf
P
Amavous
Remembering the siege of Makkah : 40 Years on
2 3
Replies
40
Views
4K
Indus Falcon
Indus Falcon
ghazi52
Creation of Pakistan - BUILDING THE NATION
Replies
4
Views
2K
ghazi52
ghazi52
The SC
Anatomy of a 20th century Total War: The Iran-Iraq war
Replies
5
Views
2K
The SC
The SC

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom