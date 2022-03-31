Spirits of General Mir Jaffar, Mir Sadiq, Molvi Rajab Ali Linger On

Genghis khan1 said: Hang hang hang the traitors. That’s how Gora keep loyalty and order in it’s rank. Click to expand...

Thats why traitors keep on doing what they always did for the sake of money as they only get imprisoned. They and their whole families should be hanged all together to get rid of them not only the tree trunk but also the whole tree. Splitting at them or naming and shaming or imprisoning is not enough as through out the history we have been back stabbed by them at the crucial times.Why Sadam got obliterated in Iraq so easily and those traitors were openly on live TV were admitting about their crimes. If US have suffered some loses in Iraq they probably would not have gone after Libya and Syria afterwards so happily. Why US was not so trigger happy after beaten back by the Vietnamese as they paid the price for the invading any country. Since after the Iraq conquest their is no stopping to them is it now?