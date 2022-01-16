Spirit of Riyasat-i-Madina: transforming Pakistan by PM Imran Khan

The BrOkEn HeArT said: One question I'm curious about.

How much Investment Imran Khan have brought in his tenure from foreign companies in past 3 years?

I have never heard any big company is investing in Pakistan in his time. And I don't think even CPEC is working now. Click to expand...

I'll give you just one example.In 2019 Pakistan manufactured 210,000 mobile phones. In 2021 Pakistan manufactured 22 million mobile phones.II'll give you one more. Kia, Hyundai and Proton have started manufacturing in Pakistan.Samsung is now manufacturing smart phones and TVs in Pakistan.We have a forum on economy and another one on infrastructure and development.FFeel free to read them.