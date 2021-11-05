Spike Protein Goes to Nucleus and Impairs DNA Repair (In-Vitro Study)

Tai Hai Chen
Still lovin' your cancer causing booster doses? @Hack-Hook
Interesting new study says spike protein enters nucleus and messes up DNA. From what I understand, natural coronaviruses makes proteins inside cells but quickly assembles and leaves cells, so damage is minimal. On the other hand, spike proteins made by vaccines such as CanSino stay in cells for extended periods of time, potentially causing cancer long term.
