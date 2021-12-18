What's new

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swinging to Massive $240 Million-Plus Debut After Record-Breaking Opening Day

F-22Raptor

F-22Raptor

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 19, 2014
8,387
2
11,249
Country
United States
Location
United States
After months of pandemic-wary patrons and tepid numbers, this year of recovery for the domestic box office is at least going out with a bang. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” webbed up a truly mind-boggling $121.5 million on Friday from 4,336 locations, putting itself on the path toward a projected $242 million opening weekend.

That’s a performance the likes of which haven’t been seen since 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which hit a $156.7 million opening day, months before the world had even heard about COVID-19. Not only is “No Way Home” the first pandemic-era film to surpass the $100 million mark in its first weekend of release, but its success outmeasures the parameters of a pandemic-era box office in general. The film scored the second highest opening day in the history of the domestic box office. The $121.5 million single-day total also measures up as the highest December opening ever and a franchise-best for Sony’s “Spider-Man” series, outperforming the three-day totals of 2017’s “Homecoming” ($117 million) and 2019’s “Far From Home” ($92 million) in just one outing.

Due to high anticipation and a spoiler-phobic culture among fans, Marvel films tend to skew front-loaded in their debut weekends, with many viewers making the effort to see a new release as quickly as possible. However, when opening weekends get this big, the numbers can begin to snowball instead of trending down. “Endgame” extended its $156.7 million opening day to a $357.1 million weekend, while 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” went from a $106 million opening day to a $257.6 million weekend. If “No Way Home” trends similarly to those monster performances, its final weekend total could exceed the projected $242 million.

The film has garnered positive reviews as well, with Variety‘s chief film critic Peter Debruge praising it as a “satisfying meta-adventure.” What’s more, it currently holds a 94% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences offering a near bulletproof 99% approval rating, indicating good word-of-mouth.

https://variety.com/2021/film/box-office/box-office-spider-man-no-way-home-1235135493/amp/
 
Trailer23

Trailer23

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2012
4,197
117
12,756
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
I sincerely hope this is the last we see of Tom Holland & especially Zendaya in this franchise - now that their contracts are up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom