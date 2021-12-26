Spider-Man No Way Home crosses $1B worldwide; first film to cross $1B in the Covid era

For all the headlines about Omicron, in many ways the Christmas box office isn’t unlike others pre-pandemic where one film is driving the majority of business. With the 3-day for all films estimated to ring up, Sony/Marvel’sis driving 53% of that figure with a 3-day ofwith only one other event film expected in the long run, that being Illumination/Universal’swhich is notching a5-day start.All of this is quite similar to Christmas 2015 whenwas the big star atop the holiday box office, and Paramount’s family filmthe only other movie to make it past $100M. Global foris finally atthe first pic to cross that milestone during the Covid era, with domestic beingof that figure as of EOD today.