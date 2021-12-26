Spider-Man No Way Home crosses $1B worldwide; first film to cross $1B in the Covid era

F-22Raptor
For all the headlines about Omicron, in many ways the Christmas box office isn’t unlike others pre-pandemic where one film is driving the majority of business. With the 3-day for all films estimated to ring up $154M, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home is driving 53% of that figure with a 3-day of $81.5M with only one other event film expected in the long run, that being Illumination/Universal’s Sing 2 which is notching a $41M 5-day start.
All of this is quite similar to Christmas 2015 when Star Wars: Force Awakens was the big star atop the holiday box office, and Paramount’s family film Daddy’s Home the only other movie to make it past $100M. Global for Spidey is finally at $1.05 billion WW, the first pic to cross that milestone during the Covid era, with domestic being $467.3M of that figure as of EOD today.
https://deadline.com/2021/12/spider...e-matrix-resurrections-sing-2-1234901560/amp/
