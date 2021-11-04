What's new

Spicy eyes! It’s stunned that Indian military officers taught soldiers how to properly pull “poo“

"Eat, drink and sleep" are the five most important elements in human life. These elements are also the natural instinct of human beings; of course, the correct way to "eat, drink and sleep" is also What needs early teaching is usually done at an early age, but a new video exposed on social networking sites recently shows that Indian military officers teach soldiers how to properly poop. Some readers may be wondering, what? These are all grown-ups, and can't pull "poo" correctly? Readers who have a certain understanding of Indian history and current situation may know that the randomness of Indian people's "poo" is very strong, and it is not necessarily correct and hygienic.

indiansoldierpoop.jpg


Because the troops are stationed or trained in the field, the Indian army will not build fixed toilets or mobile toilets to solve the personal hygiene problem (there are not many toilets in cities, this situation is universal Know), so there is no limit to pulling "poop" in the wild. But the Indian officer told the soldiers that this was wrong, so he personally demonstrated how to properly pull "poop" in the field.

To pull "poop" in the field correctly, first dig a squat and then a bucket.

It can be seen from the mask held by the officer that the shooting time of this video should be recent.

The Indian military officer demonstrated squatting in a squat, moving his feet to adjust to the most comfortable state, and told the soldiers onlookers his experience and key points.

The officer may have thought of something, and suddenly put on the mask, which may mean that the mask can reduce the odor.

After the officer’s simulation of “pooping” was over, he didn’t show how to use toilet paper to wipe it correctly (is it still scraping with his hands?), and then he held up a handful of soil to bury the “poop” ". It seems that not using toilet paper is still a tradition and habit.

After burying the "poo", the officer picked up the bucket on the side and waited! Why not go to the bucket to wash your hands first and then take the bucket? I can't figure it out, he is just such a "sorrowful operation".

Then, the officer placed the bucket directly on the squat covered by soil. If the soil is very thin, wouldn't the bottom of the bucket directly touch the "poop" again?

Finally, the officer went to the bucket to simulate washing his hands; since then, the so-called "poop" process has been demonstrated.

Seeing this, the author was also stunned. There are still pollution sources in the water bucket in this intermediate link. If the virus is carried, it will be transmitted to the next user in the form of "feces" .


What’s so funny? In areas where you are supposed to operate there won’t be kitchens, washrooms and any beds to sleep, you need to learn the hard way to live in such environments.
 
