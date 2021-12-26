Spice Jet resumes flights on Chattogram-Kolkata route since Jan 6 CHATTOGRAM: After remaining suspended for eight months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chattogram-Kolkata direct flight of Spice Jet will resume on January 6 next, officials of the airlines said. Spice Jet will operate flights on Chattogram-Kolkata route four days per week under the...

Spice Jet resumes flights on Chattogram-Kolkata route since Jan 6

OUR CORRESPONDENT | Published: December 26, 2021 10:08:10CHATTOGRAM: After remaining suspended for eight months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Chattogram-Kolkata direct flight of Spice Jet will resume on January 6 next, officials of the airlines said."Spice Jet will operate flights on Chattogram-Kolkata route four days per week under the India-Bangladesh Bubble agreement," officials at the airlines' Chattogram office told the FE on Saturday.They said flights will be operated on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday."The first flight of Spice Jet will leave Kolkata on Saturday at 7:30am (local time) and reach Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram's Patenga 50 minutes later at 8:30am BST (Bangladesh Standard Time), they stated.The aircraft will leave Shah Amanat International Airport the same day at 11am BST and reach Kolkata at 11:50am local time, said the officials.Each flight will follow the same schedule of departure and arrival in both cities on the next three days of every week - Monday, Wednesday and Thursday - till further notice, they added.Sources said Spice Jet stopped flight operation on Chattogram-Kolkata route on April 11, 2021, due to a series of coronavirus-induced general holidays and nationwide lockdown in Bangladesh amid the emergence of the second wave of the pandemic.