What's new

Speed skating at newly built 'Ice Ribbon' in Beijing for 2022 Beijing Olympic Games

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
37,506
1
72,340
Country
China
Location
China
Speed skating at newly built 'Ice Ribbon' in Beijing for 2022 Beijing Olympic Games

China National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the "Ice Ribbon," in Beijing is the only newly built venue for ice-based competitions of #Beijing2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. International athletes will compete for 14 gold medals here. Join CGTN's Zheng Yibing to see the first testing activity in this brand-new arena.


Less than 10 minutes walk from my home
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom