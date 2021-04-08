beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 37,506
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
Speed skating at newly built 'Ice Ribbon' in Beijing for 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
China National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the "Ice Ribbon," in Beijing is the only newly built venue for ice-based competitions of #Beijing2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. International athletes will compete for 14 gold medals here. Join CGTN's Zheng Yibing to see the first testing activity in this brand-new arena.
Less than 10 minutes walk from my home
China National Speed Skating Oval, also known as the "Ice Ribbon," in Beijing is the only newly built venue for ice-based competitions of #Beijing2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics. International athletes will compete for 14 gold medals here. Join CGTN's Zheng Yibing to see the first testing activity in this brand-new arena.