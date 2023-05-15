What's new

Speechless .......... any justice for these women ?

jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
27,984
2
24,446
Country
India
Location
India
HAIDER said:
Guys please no foul lingo
Click to expand...

Those two won't listen, set in their ways they are, ways of irrationality, oppression, misogyny and a crude and wastrel life.

HAIDER said:
an argument for the same of argument
Click to expand...

What is ? :)

HAIDER said:
but @jamahir ..its very hard for Paksitani to accept Indians, when they give lectures on any controversial subject ....
Click to expand...

There are Indians who are gentle, thoughtful, sensitive, progressive, reasoning and reasonable and I consider myself one of them. :)
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
27,984
2
24,446
Country
India
Location
India
@HAIDER, "respectable member" LastOfSomething wants to see women not of his family but wants to hide women of his family even though his female family members might want to be photographed :
lastofthepatriots said:
He's harmless, but a really cool and funny guy. Not like an Indian at all. He is one those cousins that's like, should I bring dancing gashtis to the mehndi.. lolololol
Click to expand...
lastofthepatriots said:
Im hiding female members of my family and my wife and her family. We are Muslim after all, so we don't show our women. You know this...
Click to expand...

fitpOsitive said:
Larky, pangy mat Lia karo... or woh bhi areesh k sath. 😀
Click to expand...

Bhai jaan, I don't come looking for pangas but just react to posts and the personality of the post'ers. Am I wrong on what I said above ? :)
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Pakistan's Sherry Rehman, Justice Ayesha Malik make it to Forbes' 50 Over 50: Asia 2023 list
Replies
0
Views
330
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Govt demands 'controversial' Chief Justice Bandial's resignation
Replies
14
Views
356
SD 10
SD 10
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Justice Isa says bench that recalled interim order on suo motu cases ‘wrongly constituted, lacked jurisdiction’
Replies
2
Views
271
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
Ghareeb_Da_Baal
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
KP HC Bar Council files reference against Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi
Replies
0
Views
195
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
muhammadhafeezmalik
SC registrar removed on Justice Isa letter
Replies
7
Views
268
Salik
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom