Speech by Maulana on the Funeral of Bank Manager Killed by Bank guard for Alleged Blasphemy

The more I study this incident the more it becomes clear the shooter was some stupid donkey. First take a look at the video of the shooting caught on CCTV camera. The security guard is sitting calmly in front of his manager's desk, there is no interaction or communication between them, then suddenly he gets up and starts firing at the manager. Thank God there was another security guard in the vicinity who immediately prevented him from shooting further, otherwise the manager would have died on the spot. Sadly, he did end up dying. It's clear cut, premeditated murder.

Then the murderer claims the manager is a gustakh because he said if a person only prays his Fard and doesn't pray the Sunnah, the Fard is still accepted and valid. In other words, this jahil monkey murderer actually thought a Fard prayer isn't accepted unless you pray the Ratibah prayer along with it. What an idiot. This is the level of religious illiteracy in Pakistan. No sect of Islam even claims what this idiot murderer thought and was his primary justification for shooting his own bank manager.

Further, the murderer claims the manager is a gustakh because he believes the Prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم is muhtaj, dependent upon Allah for his sustenance and existence. Well duh, that's the central tenet of Tawhid, no creation of God is independent of Him but is dependent upon Him. Even the Barelawis acknowledge this belief.

What's shocking is that we see footage of some Barelawi clerics marching along with this monkey and even raising slogans with him on the roof of a Mosque. These irresponsible clerics are bringing a very bad name to Islam with such behavior.

I salute the Alim who led the bank manager's funeral prayer. He has the moral courage to speak out against this insanity. He was brave enough to say that simply being a Qadiani doesn't make a person liable to murder. I wish more Ulama had the decency to say this too
 
The more I study this incident the more it becomes clear the shooter was some stupid donkey. First take a look at the video of the shooting caught on CCTV camera. The security guard is sitting calmly in front of his manager's desk, there is no interaction or communication between them, then suddenly he gets up and starts firing at the manager. Thank God there was another security guard in the vicinity who immediately prevented him from shooting further, otherwise the manager would have died on the spot. Sadly, he did end up dying. It's clear cut, premeditated murder.

Then the murderer claims the manager is a gustakh because he said if a person only prays his Fard and doesn't pray the Sunnah, the Fard is still accepted and valid. In other words, this jahil monkey murderer actually thought a Fard prayer isn't accepted unless you pray the Ratibah prayer along with it. What an idiot. This is the level of religious illiteracy in Pakistan. No sect of Islam even claims what this idiot murderer thought and was his primary justification for shooting his own bank manager.

Further, the murderer claims the manager is a gustakh because he believes the Prophet صلى الله عليه وسلم is muhtaj, dependent upon Allah for his sustenance and existence. Well duh, that's the central tenet of Tawhid, no creation of God is independent of Him but is dependent upon Him. Even the Barelawis acknowledge this belief.

What's shocking is that we see footage of some Barelawi clerics marching along with this monkey and even raising slogans with him on the roof of a Mosque. These irresponsible clerics are bringing a very bad name to Islam with such behavior.

I salute the Alim who led the bank manager's funeral prayer. He has the moral courage to speak out against this insanity. He was brave enough to say that simply being a Qadiani doesn't make a person liable to murder. I wish more Ulama had the decency to say this too
Apparently a large number of people are in the funeral which also means that people have rejected the accusation against this innocent bank manager

This is a positive development in all this sad episode

That bank guard is apparently an evil b@stard who tried to exploit religious sentiments of people to settle his score with the bank manager
 
What's shocking is that we see footage of some Barelawi clerics marching along with this monkey and even raising slogans with him on the roof of a Mosque. These irresponsible clerics are bringing a very bad name to Islam with such behavior.
Pakistan should learn from France : punish the supporters of terrorism. Yes because it’s an act of terrorism.


Gossip culture is responsible for this tragic event along with glaring divide between the rich and the poor providing ample fuel to the fire.
Pakistan should learn from France : punish the supporters of terrorism. Yes because it’s an act of terrorism.
So there are no murders in France? Good to know
 
Lesson for me , lesson that I take.

I should keep my mouth shut and just focus on my work. As we have crazy idiotic zombies everywhere whose knowledge may be very shallow.

Specially Religious matters... one should not discuss with all and sundry. Political debates too I should avoid. No point proving anything to anyone. Silence is the language of God.


Prayers for the family of the bank manager ( being a banker myself I could not resist from commenting here. It is the brotherhood unity thing).
 
