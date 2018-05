US expresses interest in working with Pakistan to fight terrorism in Afghanistan



: Pentagon Chief Spokesperson Dana W. White, during a Thursday afternoon briefing in Washington, expressed willingness on part of the US to work with Pakistan to promote peace and security in the region, Radio Pakistan reported.The US Department of Defense, assuring Kabul of its continued support, said Pakistan and the US have many opportunities to work together to defeat terrorism, and restore stability in Afghanistan.When asked if Pakistan was supporting the US in its struggle against terrorism in Afghanistan she said: “We think Pakistan can do more, and we’ll look to them and work with them to find opportunities to further regional security.”On the recent spike in attacks in Afghanistan and the Afghan authorities blaming Pakistan, she said the Taliban and ISIS were carrying out the attacks to scare people. They were targeting voting registration centers because they know they could not win at the ballot box, the spokesperson claimed.. Reports further suggested Secretary of State