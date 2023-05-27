Spectacular! Xinjiang Sayram Lake Cycling Race, Kazakh nomads racing horses with the competing cyclists

Sayram Lake
(Chinese
: 赛里木湖; pinyin
: Sàilǐmù hú
) is near the Tian Shan
Mountains, Xinjiang
, China
.
In the Kazakh language
Sayram means 'blessing'.
It is also known as Santai Haizi. It is the largest (458 km²) alpine lake
in Xinjiang and also the highest (2,070 m).
"There is a touching love story about Sayram Lake. It is said that it was composed of the tears of a couple of Kazak young lovers. A beautiful girl and a young man were deeply in love. One day, a cruel devil was captivated by the girl's beauty. He captured the girl and confined her to his residence. The girl took a chance to escape, but the devil found out very soon and went after the girl. She was forced to jump into an abyss. Later, her boyfriend heard of this and he was so sad that he jumped into the abyss to be reunited with his lover. Their painful tears flooded into the abyss and formed Sayram Lake.