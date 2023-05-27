What's new

Spectacular! Xinjiang Sayram Lake Cycling Race, Kazakh nomads racing horses with the competing cyclists

Sayram Lake (Chinese: 赛里木湖; pinyin: Sàilǐmù hú) is near the Tian Shan Mountains, Xinjiang, China.

In the Kazakh language Sayram means 'blessing'.

It is also known as Santai Haizi. It is the largest (458 km²) alpine lake in Xinjiang and also the highest (2,070 m).

"There is a touching love story about Sayram Lake. It is said that it was composed of the tears of a couple of Kazak young lovers. A beautiful girl and a young man were deeply in love. One day, a cruel devil was captivated by the girl's beauty. He captured the girl and confined her to his residence. The girl took a chance to escape, but the devil found out very soon and went after the girl. She was forced to jump into an abyss. Later, her boyfriend heard of this and he was so sad that he jumped into the abyss to be reunited with his lover. Their painful tears flooded into the abyss and formed Sayram Lake.

63d5e697-08d5-45f8-a459-8be93e86a43d.jpg

c13f920d674c22b3b4f1dd62f284670e.jpeg

jOe1SAY.jpg

bbf7nxqmlvz1iyxxofui.jpg

ifcpFgM.jpg

6IHfzGB.jpg

JkMCMGN.jpg

ef2nn3yvaaamj-g-jpg.809477
 
