Spectacular Paintings, Portraits & Arts Thread

StormBreaker
SENIOR MEMBER
- Nov 18, 2019
- 5,371
- 16
- Country
-
- Location
-
Looks so peaceful, urbanization feels a curseOne of my favourite PakPainter... he was such a joy... easily marrying Fakiri with Art @SIPRA Pajee, you should know!
One of my favourite PakPainter... he was such a joy... easily marrying Fakiri with Art @SIPRA Pajee, you should know!
Looks so peaceful, urbanization feels a curse
Is it Ustad Allah Bakhash?
SkarduA choice between a dehat up North, anywhere... and F8 in Islamabad... I shall always choose dehat...
I am sorry... I am a paindu!!!
Reminds me of similar paintings on my school urdu books during primary
Reminds me of similar paintings on my school urdu books during primary
By Sadequain...
Man taking control of Universe...
View attachment 601761