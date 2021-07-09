Specifications of JF-17

Can someone post specs from Paris, as Jf-17 develops its specs after testing has evolved, now all 3 stations with 1000+ kg load are cleared for 2000lb mk-84s and other heavy weapons, centerline station was already cleared for mk-84 only limitation is ground clearance plus landing gear should be able to retract clearance, also max takeoff weight has gone up to 13 tons, Need specs from Paris



Folks take wide view pics to cover everything but need specs close up, post #10 has latest from Dubai 2014