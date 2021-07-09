Specifications of JF-17

What's new

Tempest II said:
I would advise you lock it and pin it ... .. otherwise this will be 25 pages long very quickly.
old jf-17 threads1-4 as well as the Egypt thread have cluttered the jf-17 stuck threads section at the moment- egypt just signed several contracts e russia and I think the jft deal is over -- the airshow participation threads are old and some unstuck airshow threads scattered in mutimedia section whereas some are stuck in the jft section
Question: JF-17 have a smaller empty weight but a larger loaded weight than JAS39C/D? So I think there may be something wrong with JAS39 C/D. Considering its combat radius, I think the internal fuel may be overrated for JAS39C/D
 
Can someone post specs from Paris, as Jf-17 develops its specs after testing has evolved, now all 3 stations with 1000+ kg load are cleared for 2000lb mk-84s and other heavy weapons, centerline station was already cleared for mk-84 only limitation is ground clearance plus landing gear should be able to retract clearance, also max takeoff weight has gone up to 13 tons, Need specs from Paris

Folks take wide view pics to cover everything but need specs close up, post #10 has latest from Dubai 2014
 
