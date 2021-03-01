Specialized High Altitude Warfare Battalions- Pakistan Army

Desert Fox 1
Recently a member started a thread discussing the probability of PA inducting light tanks. While that seems improbable and impossible the idea of specialised regts for offensive ops came to my mind. These BNs will have specialised training for mountain warfare and tactics.
History has shown that often the side which is numerically at disadvantage but is better trained ( and not necessarily be better equipped) has defeated more numerous and often better equipped enemy. One of the most important factors in these victories of otherwise underdogs has been their knowledge and use of terrain. The Finnish against Soviets under Mannerheim is a good example. Another example is that of our tribal lashkars who were able to capture large parts of Kashmir often by using terrain as their weapon. However this war of 47/48 also showed that ill/lightly equipped soldiers have their limitations especially when up against regulars. Thus I'd suggest raising specialized inf bns which would be better equipped and trainied keeping in mind the terrain of Kashmir and the defences put up by IA. These will be completely independent and just like indp armoured bdes are to other corps commanders, these will be trump cards of 10 corps. Using them anywhere suitable. Unlike 34 inf div these will not be for plugging gaps or other such actions but solely for offensive ops in the mountains. Thus, PA may raise new regts comprising of locals of Kashmir or GB or convert some of the NLI regts to these SHAWBs.
Objectives:
Since the terrain of Kashmir is different and the border heavily fortified it will require some highly trained and well equipped troops to conduct offence and be successful in it. SHAWBs will be hence used to attack key positions and hold it until SIBs link up and take up the defence. Thus these regts will be like mechanised forces blitzing the enemy and then hold it till Infantry comes up. Since they will be well trained, they will be able to attack from unforseen directions and cause the enemy to loose its balance just like the German advance in the Arddens Similarly by capturing heights of tactical importance they will be able to give other regular inf regts more favourable conditions to attack.
Equipment:
These bns may be equipped with the following wpns:
- Assault rifles with ACOGs (like LCBs).
- Atleast two soldiers in a section will have under barrel grenade launchers as hand grenades will role downhill.
- Greater concertaion of automatic weapons especially LMGs at platoon level.
- Whole BN will be equipped with NVDs(again like LCBs).
- RPGs with NVDs/TI sights or Alcotans .
- High resolution TI sights at platoon level
- 40mm automatic grenade launchers.
- light mortars for indirect support.
- Man portable atgms with HE fragmentation rounds for anti-bunker use. Instead of buying fancy fnf we can even go for HJ8-L which is a lighter version of Baktar-Shikan. This will provide accurate fire support at company level.
- Laser range finders at section level for accurate LMG/40mm/mortar fire.
- Embedded MANPADs may also be deployed.
- Anti-personal mines.
@Metal 0-1 you may add to it.
Training:
Obviously the BNs will be trained in mountain warfare and survival. As Tactics is the key in Kashmir thus special emphasis will be laid on approaching and engaging enemy bunkers and strong points. Along with that the BN will also be trained for coherence and coordination especially at platoon level. Mountaineering skills shall be given much importance along with the development of special tactics to capture enemy positions uphill with support from mortars and atgms. These BNs will also be trained in sapper skills such as making rope bridges, mine laying and disposal. Infiltration skills will also be necessary sqaud level tactics.
In short these SHAWBs will be a bit similar to LCBs with special focus on mountain warfare and tactics. In the end we will have highly trained and well equipped units which may prove to be the most economical and logical choice for offense in Kashmir and making significant gains, If Properly Employed.
@PanzerKiel @Signalian @HRK @CriticalThought @Reichmarshal @Inception-06 and others.
