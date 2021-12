Turkey dodged a bullet here as in two days time they will hand over the responsibility of policing the baltic, the eastern flank borders and being the one responisible to lead the rapid response force in two day time meaning someone else will take the lead as this is 2 years rotational and Turkey has served it's 2 years.. The timing couldn't have been better as Russia is knocking on the door as Turkey hands over the responsbility as it's 2 year term ends here.. Someone can sigh a relief.. Whomever takes the 2 year term next good-luck with that they will be needing.. The area is now all of sudden hot since october