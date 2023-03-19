Special Thanks to People of Pakistan who came out to Protect Honorable Imran Khan both in Lahore and Islamabad (all cities of Pakistan)

Special Thanks to People of Pakistan who came out to Protect Honorable Imran Khan both in Lahore and IslamabadThis past week has been surreal the images I have seen, are those which I never imagined in my wildest nightmare.Every day , Islamabad creates a new Drama and unleashes a new wave of mistrust against own Citizen of Pakistan.The Police which many in Rawalpindi categorized as police and well trained, acted with animal barbarity.Defied all logic , that this is Islamabad, a place where OIC summit was held not long ago. This is also the city where we constructed.Islamabad has a mosque named after King Faisal a very honorable name in Islamic world in last 30-40 yearsEverything in Islamabad, the Network of Universities, the great infrastructure, the beautifully constructed cities all were means to inhabit our most intellectually gifted peopleHowever , instead what we saw was , siege on Imran Khan's residence while he was away from Home , and He himself , was held hostage in middle of highway, not allowed to go forward or back out as the exit route in rear was blocked from big Containers and TrucksHowever in this moment we also saw the Brave spirit of Pakistani People , the average Pakistani people who rose up to Protect our most important Asset , Honorable Imran Khan. Pride of our Nation and most remarkable man of our generation.They walked barefoot in order to reach Imran Khan's and surrounded his vehicle from all side in order to Prevent any act of madness from Islamabad Police (the word police does not suits any of the officials)The Doctors setup camps outside Imran Khan's home or near by in order to treat the injured from violent attack by Police on unarmed civiliansPeople came out in numbers in all Cities of Pakistan , showcasing that the Vision of a Free Pakistan was alive and they were willing to go all the way in order to preserve the Freedom of PakistanThe mobility of Lawyers association in order to Protect civilians was quite remarkable as well