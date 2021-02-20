Special Sindh Police Skating Unit For Pakistan Super League.

Windjammer
Personnel of the Sindh Police's Skating Unit stand guard on a Karachi road for the Pakistan Super League.
I like how government is persuading electric vehicles while giving police pacman equipment.Pothole insurance anyone?
Benazir health card does not cover pothole luxury sporting equipment injuries.
*Anyone who reports this belongs to Sindh Mafia.
How is my post off topic?Do you ever make any effort to address the topic rather than spending your energies on how to get banned.