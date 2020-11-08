What's new

Special Report: India To Boycott Chinese Products On The Occasion Of Diwali This Year

WoW!!! one border clash and chinese have started searching & understanding news in regional languages in India?
Great going @beijingwalker!! I know you did not search it. It is mainstream global news. Is it Bengali or Assamese?
 
Let them boycott, Indians are boycotting themselve against any development and they they are falling behind Bangladesh.
Not before Indians here started searching negative propaganda news about China.
 
Lol!!! Will cause extreme Gobar pollution this year...the stench and the squalor.

www.news18.com

33 Crore Diyas Made of Cow Dung to Hit the Market This Diwali to Rival Chinese Lights

The Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog has started a nation-wide campaign to encourage use of cow dung-based products during the forthcoming festival of Diwali.
www.news18.com www.news18.com


timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Cow panel eyes 33 crore diyas to take on Chinese lights | India News - Times of India

India News: After promoting use of cow urine and cow dung-based products such as hand sanitisers and face masks to check spread of Covid-19, the National Cow Comm
timesofindia.indiatimes.com timesofindia.indiatimes.com
 
India supa powa goal is to be the lowest GDP per capita in the world
 
