Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Country Watch
Indian Defence Forum
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Special Protection Group- Men guarding Modi
Thread starter
Suriya
Start date
58 minutes ago
S
Suriya
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
3,362
-32
3,285
Country
Location
58 minutes ago
#1
S
Suriya
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 23, 2017
3,362
-32
3,285
Country
Location
41 minutes ago
#2
Employees: 3000 active personnel
Annual budget: ₹592.5 crore (US$83 million)
Formed : 30 March, 1985
job: security of Prime Minister of India (Head of Government)
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Similar threads
Hindu Sect Is Accused of Using Forced Labor to Build N.J. Temple
xeuss
May 11, 2021
Replies
6
Views
324
May 12, 2021
Bilal9
Blood and Soil in Narendra Modi’s India
Path-Finder
Dec 4, 2019
Replies
8
Views
2K
Jan 6, 2021
Path-Finder
D
The fight for beef as a democratic right | Freedom to Eat
Drizzt
Mar 26, 2021
Replies
1
Views
177
Mar 26, 2021
Sharma Ji
China Pushes the Boundary Longer the face-off continues greater will be the threat to India:Pravin Sawhney
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Jun 9, 2021
Replies
4
Views
364
Jun 10, 2021
tower9
T
Kashmiris Won’t Stay Silent Forever
Max
Aug 24, 2019
Replies
2
Views
539
Aug 24, 2019
litman
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
E
BREAKING NEWS: Switzerland Selects F-35 Lightning II for Future Air Defense Requirements (36 F-35s)
Latest: Easy When
A moment ago
Air Warfare
Decision to arrest tax evaders, list of 1.5 crore people prepared
Latest: Blacklight
A moment ago
Pakistan Economy
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: sammuel
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Strong China-Pakistan relations have nothing to do with India: Pakistani PM
Latest: lonelyman
2 minutes ago
China & Far East
Can we drone strike in London? PM Imran Khan asks in NA
Latest: 313ghazi
3 minutes ago
Political Videos
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
JF-17 Thunder Multirole Fighter [Thread 7]
Latest: The Raven
7 minutes ago
JF-17 Thunder
World Exclusive JF-17 and Rafale in Joint Exercise
Latest: Raider 21
13 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: Huffal
23 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Naval Aviation - Updated
Latest: Aamir Hussain
35 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
Sindh Police Armored Vehicle.
Latest: Zarvan
51 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
Decision to arrest tax evaders, list of 1.5 crore people prepared
Latest: Blacklight
A moment ago
Pakistan Economy
General Cricket thread
Latest: ghazi52
26 minutes ago
Sports
Prime Minister Imran Khan - A new era begins
Latest: ghazi52
30 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Unfair of Western powers to pressure Pakistan to take sides, downgrade relations with China: PM Imran
Latest: PakFactor
32 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Freedom of Kashmir, Yasin Malik!
Latest: adelphi
57 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Military Forum Latest Posts
E
BREAKING NEWS: Switzerland Selects F-35 Lightning II for Future Air Defense Requirements (36 F-35s)
Latest: Easy When
A moment ago
Air Warfare
Destroying the Swastika - An Iconic WW2 Moment
Latest: dexter
17 minutes ago
Military History & Tactics
China's FC-31 stealth fighter on public display, 'indicates development milestone'
Latest: Zarvan
34 minutes ago
Air Warfare
WoW ! Bangladesh Air Force Honours IAF Chief .
Latest: IceCold
54 minutes ago
Military Forum
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: fatman17
Today at 6:24 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: sammuel
1 minute ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Type 00X/003 (former Type 002) Aircraft Carrier News & Discussions
Latest: waja2000
3 minutes ago
Chinese Defence Forum
Mawya Sudan becomes IAF’s 1st woman fighter pilot from Jammu and Kashmi
Latest: -blitzkrieg-
7 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Egyptian Armed Forces
Latest: Philip the Arab
7 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
A
Indian news outlet mentions Bangladesh-origin MasterChef contestant Kishwar as ‘Indian’
Latest: AgnosticIndian
18 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Country Watch
Indian Defence Forum
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom