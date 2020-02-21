What's new

Special Operations Group (SOG) :Jammu & Kashmir Police

cerberus

cerberus

Oct 8, 2014
The Special Operations Group (SOG) is a 1000-strong elite anti-insurgency force chosen from more than 100,000 troopers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. It was raised in 1994 with the idea of "involving the passive Jammu and Kashmir Police in the anti-terrorist activities and giving a local face to these operations". The J&K police has since been very competent and on the frontlines in anti-terror activities. The SOG members are also the first targets of the militant groups and local separatists alike .

In every district of the state, SOG Group is headed by S.P operations or Dy S.P. operations Which are young and determined to cope up with militancy. The recruits of the Special Operations Group are young men from all the regions of the state and reflect Jammu and Kashmir's various ethnic groups: Kashmiris, Gujjars, Dogras andSikhs. Many of them are the victims of militancy in the state. The group is a volunteer force comprising police officers and policemen. The volunteers come for different reasons: some genuinely want to fight anti-India insurgents, while some are lured by the incentives offered.

Every militant killed by the group earns it between ₹35,000 (US$520) and ₹50,000 (US$740), according to a police officer. Bonuses are paid for arresting the militants and capturing arms and ammunitions. There are also out-of-turn promotions. Hundreds of officers have risen up the ranks while hundreds of policemen have become officers in a matter of a few years, thanks to their stints in the SOG.

The group operates in tandem with the paramilitary forces and sometimes with the Indian Army. It shares its intelligence with the central government forces.

A police officer said, "The SOG is a breed apart. There is no accountability for them. No questions are asked. Nobody keeps an account of the ammunition they use. It is very different from the rest of the police force."

The SOG officers feel that since they are involved in high-risk anti-militancy operations, they deserve some privileges and leniency. "We have to give the boys a free hand and overlook many of their mistakes. Otherwise they would not be willing to die and to kill. That is the way to get results," explained a former SOG officer, who was in charge of a district in the state.

Even the SOG founding father has come under fire. Farooq Khan was the first officer to head a SOG unit at Srinagar in 1994. Currently the senior superintendent of police, Jammu, Khan is under suspicion as thefive persons slain at Panchalthan village -- dubbed as the terrorists responsible for the Chittisinghpora massacre -- were found to be innocent civilians. There are chances of his being implicated in the case.

SOG Men At Lal Chawk








They are in the headlines for two reasons: killing militants, and alleged human rights violations.

In fact, so strong and so many were the complaints of human rights violations against the SOG that the People's Democratic Party had promised to disband the group if voted to power. The party's manifesto declares: 'A commission would be set up to inquire into the allegations against Special Operations Group/security forces relating to disappearances and custodial killings. We demand stern punishment for those responsible for custodial killings.

They are Almost Disbanded For Human Right Violation in 2003 By then CM Mufti Sayeed


Apart From that there Glory Goes As Equal RR & Para SF in Successfully Curtaining Militancy in Kashmir







Source:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Special_Operations_Group_(India)
http://www.rediff.com/news/2003/mar/11jk.htm
http://www.greaterkashmir.com/news/...-villages-around-srinagar-airport/210527.html
http://www.hindustantimes.com/india...murder-case/story-8RlPNW49lFEqvuvMrlTsnM.html

dadeechi

dadeechi

Sep 12, 2015
Most prudent decision taken by the government of India in building this institution.
 
UDAYCAMPUS

UDAYCAMPUS

May 7, 2011
Saw some videos of SOG operatives before, really bada$$!! Also like the fact many maintain a level of anonymity. Jai Hind!!
 
khansaheeb

khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
UDAYCAMPUS

May 7, 2011
khansaheeb

Dec 14, 2008
