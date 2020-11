Special Operations Group (SOG) :Jammu & Kashmir Police

The) is a 1000-strong elite anti-insurgency force chosen from more than 100,000 troopers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. It was raised in 1994 with the idea of "involving the passive Jammu and Kashmir Police in the anti-terrorist activities and giving a local face to these operations". The J&K police has since been very competent and on the frontlines in anti-terror activities. The SOG members are also the first targets of the militant groups and local separatists alike .In every district of the state, SOG Group is headed by S.P operations or Dy S.P. operations Which are young and determined to cope up with militancy.The group operates in tandem with the paramilitary forces and sometimes with the Indian Army . It shares its intelligence with the central government forces.