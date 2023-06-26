What's new

Special Hajj flight arranged for lawmakers

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
96,958
107
155,011
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,.,.

Special Hajj flight arranged for lawmakers​

Finance minister Dar urges MPs to pray for Pakistan during their sacred journey

Correspondent
June 24, 2023

The government has taken a special initiative to facilitate parliamentarians in performing the Hajj pilgrimage by arranging a dedicated flight for their convenience.

During a National Assembly session, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar shared the news that some of their “esteemed colleagues” had already embarked on their Hajj journey.

In light of the current restrictions imposed by the Saudi Arabian authorities on Hajj flights, the government successfully secured a special flight exclusively for parliamentarians.

He emphasised that this flight would be made available for the benefit of their fellow parliamentarians, enabling them to commemorate the auspicious day of Arafah without any hindrances.

The finance minister stated that the designated flight would depart on Sunday (today), allowing their colleagues to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage and offer prayers for the prosperity and well-being of Pakistan.

tribune.com.pk

Special Hajj flight arranged for lawmakers | The Express Tribune

Finance minister Dar urges MPs to pray for Pakistan during their sacred journey
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

hatehs
Rajasthan: Hajj pilgrims attacked by Hindus share accounts of the harrowing mob violence
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
94
Views
4K
AZMwi
AZMwi
313ghazi
Govt scrambles as IMF rejects Pakistan’s loan request
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
2K
uhuru
U
Kingdom come
IMF asks Pakistan to arrange $8b
2 3
Replies
30
Views
1K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb
muhammadhafeezmalik
Funds arranged for debt repayment: Finance ministry rules out default, says $3.7b will be repaid in two months
Replies
3
Views
517
AZ1
AZ1
HAIDER
Dar blames ‘geopolitics’ for stalled IMF loan
Replies
11
Views
384
ADIL SHERDIL
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom