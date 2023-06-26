Special Hajj flight arranged for lawmakers​

Special Hajj flight arranged for lawmakers | The Express Tribune Finance minister Dar urges MPs to pray for Pakistan during their sacred journey

Finance minister Dar urges MPs to pray for Pakistan during their sacred journeyJune 24, 2023The government has taken a special initiative to facilitate parliamentarians in performing the Hajj pilgrimage by arranging a dedicated flight for their convenience.During a National Assembly session, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar shared the news that some of their "esteemed colleagues" had already embarked on their Hajj journey.In light of the current restrictions imposed by the Saudi Arabian authorities on Hajj flights, the government successfully secured a special flight exclusively for parliamentarians.He emphasised that this flight would be made available for the benefit of their fellow parliamentarians, enabling them to commemorate the auspicious day of Arafah without any hindrances.The finance minister stated that the designated flight would depart on Sunday (today), allowing their colleagues to embark on the Hajj pilgrimage and offer prayers for the prosperity and well-being of Pakistan.