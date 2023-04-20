Special forces unit of Pakistan Air Force

Pakistan Air Force Special forces unit

Training

After the 1965 war with India, Air Cdre Mukhtar Ahmad Dogar (SJ), who had flown Royal Indian Air Force aircraft supporting the Chindits Operating behind Japanese lines in Burma, was instrumental in creating a special forces unit for the Pakistan Air Force called SAW (Special Air Warfare Wing).The SAW was raised in 1966 under the command of Sqn Ldr Altaf Hussain Butt (GDP) as C.O of the unit. These Men were picked up directly from RTS (Recruit Training School) in January 1966. The unit was directly under the Directorate of Air Intl (DAI). In 1971, Upon request from PIA (Pakistan international Airline), members of SAW Unit were given to SKY MARSHALS to perform Flight Protection Services on all domestic and international flights till the end of 1973. When it was decided to convert the unit roll from Offensive to Defensive.In 1999, the concept of a special forces wing for the Air Force was again revived after the Kargil War with India. Senior officials and military scientists of the Pakistani Armed Forces were impressed in the way that United States Army Special Forces during the initial phase of the war in Afghanistan were able to secure targets, set up runways and airstrips for immediate use and direct strategic and tactical air strikes on enemy positions so quickly. The Air Force established the division under the name Special Service Wing (SSW).The training was undertaken by the Special Service Group (SSG) with new principles, doctrines and specialization from the United States. The close cooperation between the United States and Pakistani military since 2001 allowed many SSW soldiers to go to the United States to be trained on a regular basis. All of its members of SSW must have to be HALO/HAHO qualified with a skilled operations ability.The unit became operational in 2004. Recently, most of its members have completed or graduated with the members of 1st Special Operations Wing in the United States. The one of the combat brigade of Special Service Wing had been carrying out special day-light aerial and night-aerial operations during the recent insurgencies inside Pakistan. The one of the combat unit, alongside Navy's SSGN and Army's SSG, have actively participated in recent operations led by the Pakistan Army in Waziristan.All SSW members get their initial training from the Army's Special Operation School, Cherat. Soldiers wanting to join the SSW must have at least two years of service before they can join.First, they are given basic training at Pakistan Air Force Ground Combat School Kallar Kahar for a 6–8 weeks. The initial course emphasizes tough physical conditioning and endurance. This includes a 40-mile march in 12 hours with 20 kg weight and a 5-mile run in 35 minutes with full gear (60-80 lbs) among the many physically demanding challenges.The concept of the initial training is designed to weed out the weak candidates. The drop out rate is very high; those who survive the initial training are then sent to Army Special Operation School for 9-12 Months for specialized training.The advanced training includes anti-terrorist & hostage rescue, Minor Ops, basic desert, mountain, water, snow survival training, unarmed combat, firing with all types of weapons, intelligence, static line equipment jumps, diving etc. Many in the SSW are selected for additional specialist training.A HALO/HAHO course is given at Risalpur with a "Skydiver" tab awarded after 30 free fall jumps. For HAHO minimum 150 free fall jumps along with 10 night equipment free fall jumps are required. A "Mountain Warfare" qualification badge is given after completing a course at the Army Mountain Warfare School in Ratto; and a "Combat Diver" badge is awarded for the course held by the Special Service Group (Navy) at School of Divers PNS Hamalaya Karachi or by SSG(ARMY)'s MUSA company at Mangla .SSW soldiers are occasionally sent to the United States for advanced training with the 1st Special Forces Group and the 75th Ranger Regiment in Fort Lewis, Fort Bragg and Fort Benning.