Special forces operator reveals insane stories on Kashmir | Major Abhay Sapru 1 Para SF

1 PARA SPECIAL FORCES THE RED DEVIL Major Abhay Narayan Sapru graduated from Delhi University and subsequently joined the prestigious Indian Military Academy. Commissioned in 1988, he volunteered for the elite Special Forces(1 PARA SF). During his decade long stint with the Indian Army, he served extensively in almost all the insurgency-ridden areas in the subcontinent – Sri Lanka, Kashmir and the North-East of India. He is a recipient of the Sena Medal awarded for gallantry in operations in Sri Lanka, and the Army Chief's Commendation Card. He is now settled in Mumbai and works for a private Bank. Besides writing, he has a keen interest in distance running, trekking and sketching. He is a published author of two best selling combat novels (The Valley of Shadows & The Beckoning Isle). and the third book in the Trilogy (The Savage Hills). He has been honored with the "Literary Excellence Award" in Feb 2019.