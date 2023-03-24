Special forces operator reveals insane stories on Kashmir | Major Abhay Sapru 1 Para SF

AlKardai said: How much of this is bs and chest thumping propaganda....I wonder Click to expand...

-=virus=- said: No idea, but he's former SF, he's written a couple of books too.



Watch it, man.. its interesting stuff. Click to expand...

I was going to post something regarding that coin stopping the bullet story but then I saw it's my main man virus posting. and not Indiapositive. So, I refrained.Idhar 23 march guzra he aur apni army ko munh lagane ko dil nhi kar rha aur tu indian army ki veerta ki qissay sunnay ki baat krta he. Read the room