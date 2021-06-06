Special Documentary on World Environment Day | PMO Pakistan | 5 June 2021

Actually Vinoba Bhave had given an excellent idea about the tree plantation. He said that every village should have one medicinal plant Garden where different species of Medicinal trees should be planted according to the disease the local people have. For example, in some tribal areas of Gujarat, they have the iron deficiency. So the plants which provides the iron can be planted there. There are some excellent plants the such as gooseberry ,aloe vera harde, baheda , giloy etc. which works on most of the disease. They should be planted in every village and every area so that people can be benefited from it. After the brezk out of corona, people have become very conscious about immunity of the body. Some medicinal plants are excellent immunity boosters containing high level of Vitamin C such as gooseberry. They will serve dual purpose. In addition to beautification and providing the oxygen, we can use them widdly for medicines as well.