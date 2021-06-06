N.Siddiqui
Nov 21, 2015
Special Documentary on World Environment Day | PMO Pakistan | 5 June 2021
Nice advice and ideas...Excellent. Iwould urge pakistan to plant these trees in such a qay that they adress many of their needs. Make beautiful medicinal gardens, plan trees in river bain so that you get water in all the seasons, plant timber trees so that farmers get good revenue. Plant native spices and plznt that can generate huge revenue sach as sandal wood , teakwood etc. This sector has a great potential to make Pakistan beautiful as well as generate big revenue and employment.
Trees acts as water retainer and water reservoirs as the roots mesh retains water as well as the tree itself.
Pakistan is planting different species of trees as per the climatic conditions and requirement. In water logged area Eucalyptus are planted in excess, Now working on large scale on olive plantation, Pakistan tribal areas and Balochistan, semi arid areas has millions of wild Olive trees, now in the process of grafting the new olive branches on the wild olive trees, already olive oil production has risen substantially.