Special Documentary on World Environment Day | PMO Pakistan | 5 June 2021

Excellent. Iwould urge pakistan to plant these trees in such a qay that they adress many of their needs. Make beautiful medicinal gardens, plan trees in river bain so that you get water in all the seasons, plant timber trees so that farmers get good revenue. Plant native spices and plznt that can generate huge revenue sach as sandal wood , teakwood etc. This sector has a great potential to make Pakistan beautiful as well as generate big revenue and employment.
 
Nice advice and ideas...

Trees acts as water retainer and water reservoirs as the roots mesh retains water as well as the tree itself.

Pakistan is planting different species of trees as per the climatic conditions and requirement. In water logged area Eucalyptus are planted in excess, Now working on large scale on olive plantation, Pakistan tribal areas and Balochistan, semi arid areas has millions of wild Olive trees, now in the process of grafting the new olive branches on the wild olive trees, already olive oil production has risen substantially.











 
Excellent. very nice.
 
Actually Vinoba Bhave had given an excellent idea about the tree plantation. He said that every village should have one medicinal plant Garden where different species of Medicinal trees should be planted according to the disease the local people have. For example, in some tribal areas of Gujarat, they have the iron deficiency. So the plants which provides the iron can be planted there. There are some excellent plants the such as gooseberry ,aloe vera harde, baheda , giloy etc. which works on most of the disease. They should be planted in every village and every area so that people can be benefited from it. After the brezk out of corona, people have become very conscious about immunity of the body. Some medicinal plants are excellent immunity boosters containing high level of Vitamin C such as gooseberry. They will serve dual purpose. In addition to beautification and providing the oxygen, we can use them widdly for medicines as well.
 
