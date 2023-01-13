What's new

Spears of Victory 2023

Trailer23 said:
...coming soon.

Spears of Victory '23

Location: Dahran, KSA

1st half of next month.

Last year there were two Squadrons (No. 5 Falcons & No. 14 Tail Choppers).

This year, we're goin' with Three - & yeah 01 Thunder & 02 Viper* Squadrons.

*Hint: This year the Block 52's aren't going - so do the math.

@Windjammer @Talon
Griffins and Arrows ftw 💪
 
R Wing said:
What's the purpose of these things, especially for an essentially bankrupt country?
When your enemy attacks you, the money lying in your bank vaults will be the last thing on his mind.
Since you always post these kind of lines, why not make an effort and drop an email to say North Koreans, Syrians or Libyans, I'm sure they will reply and give answer in same coin.
 
Trailer23 said:
mediaaffair@paf.gov.pk

Feel free to contact the Pakistan Air Force (directly) & get the response you seek.
Excellent (useless) reply. "Official" positions are largely meaningless. Clearly, I'm looking for thoughts from fellow members, especially those who understand AF exercises better than I do.

What are the tangible benefits?

Windjammer said:
When your enemy attacks you, the money lying in your bank vaults will be the last thing on his mind.
Since you always post these kind of lines, why not make an effort and drop an email to say North Koreans, Syrians or Libyans, I'm sure they will reply and give answer in same coin.
I don't 'always' drop such lines at all. I have been a big proponent of modernization and innovation in the PAF. I also believe, across the board, that Pakistan needs to have a MUCH more offensive/aggressive stance to achieve proper deterrence. The PAF did really well on Feb 27 --- izzat rakh li at a time when the Army proposal was apparently quite weak.

Funds are always on the enemy's mind. At the very least, they are concerned about how quickly you can replenish fuel, munitions, etc., no?

BTW, it was a genuine question even though it may have come across as trolling. I actually want to know what the tangible operational benefits are.
 
R Wing said:
What's the purpose of these things, especially for an essentially bankrupt country?
Maintain minimum operational effectiveness at all costs - while the country is essentially bankrupt - the budgets have already been allocated and money transferred to the appropriate accounts so the PAF can undertake these efforts.
 
.,.,
Exercise scheduled in Dahran Saudi Arabia
Spears of Victory '23
Likely to have Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi AF, US Air Force Central & Royal Bahraini Air Force


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1614783836193460229


FmjdELWacAId5-M
 

