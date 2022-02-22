Speaker of the West African Union Parliament: Morocco's accession to the CEDAW group is "the best thing for all of us"

In a statement to the press after talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, Mr. Tounes explained, “We will look in general at how to work towards the full integration of Morocco in the Economic Community of West African States, because we certainly believe that this is the The best thing for all of us.” "We are studying strategies, possibilities and perhaps constraints (..) but my colleagues and I are currently very optimistic about this issue," added Mr. Tounes, who is leading a delegation from the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States on a visit to Morocco.He stressed that with "the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, we must work together" to achieve this "special" goal.After noting that relations between Morocco and this regional organization are facing a "new beginning", the Speaker of the CEDAW Parliament affirmed that West African parliamentarians are "keen to achieve fruitful results" to ensure Morocco obtains full membership.Mr. Sidi Mohamed Tounis is visiting Morocco to participate in the sixth session of the Parliamentary Forum on Social Justice, which is organized in Rabat under the slogan “Social Dialogue and the Challenges of the Social State”, at the initiative of the House of Councilors in partnership with the Economic, Social and Environmental Council.The Economic Community of West African States is a huge economic power and a market of 400 million people..also possesses joint military forces to intervene in times of political instability and turmoil in one of these countries..The currency of theis the eco, which is linked to the euro currency..The total output ofis 700 billion dollars..