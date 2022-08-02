Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Akile Salih emphasized the importance of historical ties between the Turkish and Libyan peoples

Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Mustafa Şentop met with the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Akile Salih.After the tete-a-tete meeting of the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Şentop and the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Akile Salih, a meeting was held between the delegations.During the meeting, Şentop wished God's mercy on those who lost their lives in the accident that occurred due to the explosion in a vehicle carrying oil in the south of Libya, and wished healing to the injured.Drawing attention to the history of relations between Turkiye and Libya, Şentop said, "For Turkiye, Libya is a whole with its west, east and south and cannot be separated. We stand at an equal distance from all regions and segments." said.Şentop stated that the development of inter-parliamentary relations will contribute to the improvement of cooperation between the two countries in every field and reminded that with this understanding, they formed the Libya Friendship Group in the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye in April last year with the participation of all political party representatives.Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Şentop also said that the Friendship Group is planning a visit to Libya, including the eastern region.Expressing that there is a great potential between the two countries for the development of cooperation opportunities in many fields, Şentop said that preserving the sovereignty, unity and solidarity of Libya is of vital importance for Turkiye.Şentop stated that the calm established on the ground through joint efforts in Libya constitutes a significant step towards stability and paves the way for the political process, adding that it is imperative to make stability permanent for the Libyan people to achieve peace.Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Şentop said, "It is important to avoid steps that will endanger stability in the critical period that Libya is going through, and not to create a power vacuum. In this process, there is a need to give common messages that invite the parties to restraint. We continue to do our part. I would like to emphasize that he will continue to strive for the stability, prosperity and peace of Libya, as he always did." made its assessment.The Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Akile Salih, stated that there are historical ties between the Turkish and Libyan peoples, and that they pay attention to keep all channels of dialogue open in order to ensure peace and stability in Libya.Noting that the priority of the new government, which was formed in Libya and received the vote of confidence from the House of Representatives, is to ensure that parliamentary and presidential elections are held in the country, Salih pointed out the importance of Turkiye's support to Libya in ensuring peace and stability.The Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Salih, invited the Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkiye Şentop to Tobruk.After the contacts of Akile Salih in the Turkish Grand National Assembly, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives Akile Salih and the Deputy Chairman of the Libyan Presidential Council Abdullah al-Lafi.The meeting at the Presidential Complex was closed to the press.