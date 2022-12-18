What's new

Speak up - why is Establishment of Pakistan against PTI anyway?

Conqueror

Conqueror

FULL MEMBER
Dec 15, 2009
488
2
680
Why is Pakistan's top military leadership opposed to Imran Khan and the PTI? Why do you resist? What are your concerns that you are willing to destroy everything in Pakistan, even leading the country into bankruptcy, but you are still attempting to prevent Imran Khan from regaining power? There must be a reason greater than the price you and Pakistanis are paying! What is it?

Anonymously, you can speak the truth. Speak up. Let the nation hear your concerns.
 
C

CivilianSupremacy

FULL MEMBER
Oct 29, 2022
127
1
208
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
Conqueror said:
Why is Pakistan's top military leadership opposed to Imran Khan and the PTI? Why do you resist? What are your concerns that you are willing to destroy everything in Pakistan, even leading the country into bankruptcy, but you are still attempting to prevent Imran Khan from regaining power? There must be a reason greater than the price you and Pakistanis are paying! What is it?

Anonymously, you can speak the truth. Speak up. Let the nation hear your concerns.
Click to expand...

Its not about Imran khan. Institution kept up its tradition of not letting any PM completing the tenure. Its lust for power. They want to ensure political instability and weaken the civilian depts. This helps them apply greater influence everywhere. They don't want to let civilian setup get strong enough to sideline military in Pakistan's decision making. Pak military will not behave as militaries of civilized world or even as military of neighboring country that serves under the law and under the command of civilian govt.

Its all about power. To remain relevant in power corridors, to remain in charge, to control everything. Once civilian govts becomes stronger then not only Generals would lose their say but also it will dent their wealth generation capabilities as influence of military enterprises will also reduce.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan warns PTI leaders against collusion with establishment
Replies
14
Views
397
VCheng
VCheng
ghazi52
Gen Bajwa blocked graft cases against ‘thieves’, claims Imran
2 3
Replies
34
Views
644
Olympus81
O
imadul
Movement against rogue establishment!
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
78
Views
3K
epebble
E
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Establishment enjoys ‘absolute power’ in Pakistan, says Imran
2
Replies
27
Views
643
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI distances itself from Khurram Hameed Rokhri
Replies
10
Views
271
N.Siddiqui
N.Siddiqui

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom