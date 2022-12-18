Speak up - why is Establishment of Pakistan against PTI anyway?

Why is Pakistan's top military leadership opposed to Imran Khan and the PTI? Why do you resist? What are your concerns that you are willing to destroy everything in Pakistan, even leading the country into bankruptcy, but you are still attempting to prevent Imran Khan from regaining power? There must be a reason greater than the price you and Pakistanis are paying! What is it?



Anonymously, you can speak the truth. Speak up. Let the nation hear your concerns.