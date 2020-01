Sounds good, doesn't work. Socialism cannot inspire innovation out of thin air. The proper regulation of democratic system is more pragmatic. It can make sure there is no exploitation and no economic bondage.



However, as long as there is competition between big corporations, exploitation will continue because they have to survive in tough competition. The governments of big nations support this economic bondage because large corporations are a big asset to these nations.



On a larger scale when it comes to big corporations, capitalism becomes controversial. But that does not require socialism as a rescue mechanism. The 'big corporation' bondage has more to do with realism in international politics rather that maximization of profits.

