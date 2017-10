Ten service personnel have been killed in four chopper crashes this year, only one of which was an aging helicopter. Click to expand...

Mi-17 crashes

The helicopter that crashed in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, on 6 October was an Mi-17 V5, among the latest Russian transport helicopters that have been inducted since 2011. The chopper will be the backbone of Indian supply missions in mountain areas, and is also used for VVIP duties.

At least three of these choppers have been involved in major accidents in a short span

ALH also in trouble

Crew training, ageing fleet are problems

“about 50 per cent of helicopters held in the inventory of the Army Aviation fleet are more than 30 years old”.

The latest effort – to make the Russian Ka-226 choppers in India to meet shortages – has been progressing painfully slowly. Several rounds of documents have been signed, but the first new machine to arrive is still at least five years away.