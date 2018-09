Loooool, she is such a b!tch and disgusting human being. She justPakistan Army, Islam, and anything relating to Muslim values.I have been following her on twitter for past two years. In past two years, she has again and again expressed her disgust with Pakistan Army and Pakistan's traditional values. Typical Westoxified secular (read Atheist/Agnostic like most "seculars" in Pakistan) burger who wants toher vision of secular liberalism on our society, even though overwhelming majority of us want an Islamic Republic and thats why our ancestors died for.I remember last year, she wrote a huge *** post on Christmas, celebrating the "soul" (her words) of Christmas and what not. And on Bakra Eid, she lambasted the "barbaric Islamic practice" of slaughtering animals on Eid (which Muslims distribute among poor, mind you!). Just imagine the level of self-hatred and treachery that runs through her blood!Her real lifestyle and values that she wants to normalize in Pakistan in the name of "freedom"Drugs, alcohol, shorts, and sex and rock n roll!