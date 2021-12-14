Spanish army takes delivery of 24 Neton 4x4 light Special Forces vehicles

According to a Tweet published by the Spanish Ministry of Defense on December 14, 2021, the logistic support command of the Spanish army has received 24 Neton 4x4 light Special Forces vehicles manufactured by the Spanish company EINSA.
The logistic support command of the Spanish army took delivery of 24 24 Neton 4x4 light Special Forces vehicles. (Picture source Spanish MoD)
Last year the Army Support Command (MALE) and the Spanish engineering company EINSA signed the first agreement for the supply of 24 special operations light vehicles Neton for 4.8 million of Euros.
EINSA is a Spanish engineering company based in Madrid that develops, manufacture, and markets ground support equipment for civil and military aviation.
With more than 40 years of experience, the Spanish company EINSA is a top world leader in the design and manufacture of the most technologically advanced Aviation Ground Support Equipment as well as of various types of all-terrain Tactical and Logistics vehicles for the Defense sector.
The Neton is an all-terrain vehicle that is manufactured in the facilities of Einsa in Alcalá de Henares.
The NETON is based on a civilian chassis of Toyota Hilux using an open-top architecture. However, the vehicle has a new engine, transmission, and parts of the chassis have been modified to offer a new vehicle that meets the needs of Special Forces missions in terms of mobility and firepower.
The design of the vehicle is standard with the engine at the front, crew and troops in the middle, and cargo area at the rear. The vehicle is fitted with an anti-roll-bar superstructure including a weapon ring armed with one 7.62mm machine. A swivel station is mounted on the right side of the vehicle which is armed with one 5.56mm machine gun. The driver is equipped with one folding windshield.
The NETON can carry four soldiers and their equipment. It has a weight of 2,300 kg with a maximum payload of 1.078 kg. The vehicle can easily be transported by military transport aircraft or by CH-47 helicopter. The front of the vehicle is fitted with a self-recovery winch.
