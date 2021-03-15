Navantia's image showing the F110 frigate in Hellenic Navy configuration.
Spain’s Navantia Proposing Two New Frigate Designs To The Hellenic Navy
Spanish shipbuilder Navantia is proposing two new and modern designs for the Hellenic Navy frigate requirement: The F110 Frigates, currently being designed for the Spanish Navy are part of a wider package offer by the shipbuilder with full support of the Spanish government.
Xavier Vavasseur 12 Apr 2021
F110 and Alfa 3000 are two modern frigate designs with capabilities in AAW, ASuW & ASW. Navantia is ready to build all of them in Greece.
It recently surfaced that the Hellenic Navy need was not limited to new-built frigates. Their need is so urgent that they require a “stop-gap” solution (consisting in the procurement of second-hand vessels or a lease of existing vessels) as well as an upgrade to the in-service Hydra-class frigates.
We previously reported on the proposals from several competitors (details and links at the end of this article). This time around, we contacted Navantia to learn more about the Spanish proposal to Greece. Abel Mender, International Commercial Manager at Navantia unveiled the company’s offer to Naval News.
4 F110 frigates, 2 Alfa 3000 light frigates & Hydra-class upgrade
Navantia’s proposal consists in:
- Four new F110 frigates,
- A stop-gap solution of two new Alfa 3000 light frigates to be delivered in just 35 months,
- The modernization of the existing Hellenic Navy’s Hydra-class frigates.
F110 frigates“The construction of four F110 and two Alfa 3000, and the modernization of the Hydra-class frigates (Meko 200) will take place in Greece under Navantia’s Transfer of Technology Program”
Abel Mender, Navantia’s international commercial manager
F110 frigates are set to replace the Spanish Navy’s Santa Maria-class frigates which have been in service for over 30 years. A contract for the construction of five frigates for the Spanish Navy was signed between the shipbuilder and the Spanish Ministry of Defense in April 2019. F110 frigates will be fitted with the Aegis combat system integrating a new solid-state S-band radar by Indra. Lockheed Martin and Indra have been collaborating since 2009 to develop a state-of-the-art S-band solid state radar.
Known as the Bonifaz-class, these frigates will feature:
- A sonar suite by Thales (BlueMaster UMS 4110 and CAPTAS 4 Compact sonars, the TUUM-6 underwater communication system, and the BlueScan digital acoustic system)
- The SCOMBA combat system by Navantia
- The S-band variant of Lockheed Martin’s SPY-7 radar
- Leonardo 127mm 127/64 LW main gun
- Raytheon’s Evolved SeaSparrow Missile (ESSM) Block 2 missile
- Rohde & Schwarz external communications systems
- GMV’ SENDA navigation system
- Propeller systems by Kongsberg Maritime
Navantia counts with the support of the Spanish Navy, which would be able to share with the Hellenic Navy lessons learned on the operation of the F110 predecessors and the rationale behind the design of this vessel in particular.
Alfa 3000 light frigates
Unlike some competitors, the interim (so called “stop gap”) solution proposed by Navantia does not consists in second-hand vessels but new ones. The Spanish shipbuilder’s proposal is to provide two brand new 3.000 t light frigates with anti-air, anti-ship and anti-submarine capacity. “Such frigates can be built in Greece with imminent start, as the design is readily available and the supply chain is well defined . Navantia’s Alfa 3000 is a well-proven design based on the Avante class family, four units of which are already in service with the Venezuelan Navy and five units which are currently in construction for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces. Due to the maturity of the design and the fact that we are currently building 5 units at our San Fernando facility in Spain, there are lessons learned and unique on-the-job training opportunities which allow to deliver two new vessels in 35 months.” explained Abel Mender.
According to Navantia, this timeframe of just 35 months is very competitive even when compared to “second-hand” vessel offers because you have to factor in the time for decommissioning, defining an upgrade and overhaul program and implement the changes. Building the two Alfa 3000 ships in Greek shipyard would also serve as training of the local workforce and derisk the build of the more complex F110 frigates.
Hydra-class upgrade
For the Mid-Life Upgrade of the four in-service Hydra-class frigates, Navantia has presented to the Hellenic Navy a proposal that covers all the scope of work and is based on systems and equipment integrated both in the F110 and Alfa 3000 frigates.
Local parternships“Navantia’s proposal ensures a high level of commonality with the frigates of the Hellenic Navy thereby simplifying the logistics effort and reducing maintenance costs.”
Abel Mender, Navantia’s international commercial manager
Abel Memder confirmed that Navantia teams have already toured some shipyards in Greece: “Yes, Navantia has been working in Greece the last few years and luckily, a team of Navantia was able to visit in 2020 several shipyards before the COVID-19 breakout.”
Aside from military shipbuilding , Navantia is seeking cooperation with Hellenic shipyards and local manufacturers of secondary steel in other sectors, including offshore wind, where Navantia is a leading company. The approach to the Hellenic industry is therefore wide-ranging and in the spirit of establishing long-term ties.
Regarding the frigate program, Navantia would welcome partnering with Hellenic shipyards for contract execution while international suppliers participating in the original F110 program would be involved as well, with Navantia acting as the main contractor.
For the record, France and Greece were involved in exclusive negotiations for a while, for two FDI type frigates. However, despite the signing of an LOI in October 2019, Greece decided to keep its options open and is now considering several designs. The designs being considered today, in addition to Navantia’s F110, are:Navantia’s approach to its clients around the world is focused on two key factors. Firstly, to use our experience and customize our products incorporating new technologies to help our clients find the best (and most cost-effective) solutions to meet their particular requirements. The second one is to become a long-term partner, supporting local in-country capabilities building close relationships at all levels (government, navy, industry, academia, etc) beyond the initial development and manufacturing contract throughout the entire product life cycle. With these two objectives always in mind, Navantia worked to find the best possible solution to meet the Hellenic Navy’s needs and support the Hellenic Republic’s goals.
Abel Mender, Navantia’s international commercial manager
- Lockheed Martin with the MMSC
- Naval Group with the FDI/Belharra
- Damen Sigma 11515
- Babcock with the Type 31/Arrowhead
- TKMS with the MEKO A200NG (or MEKO A300)
- Fincantieri (allegedly with the FREMM)
