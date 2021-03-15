Spain’s Navantia Proposing Two New Frigate Designs To The Hellenic Navy

Navantia’s approach to its clients around the world is focused on two key factors. Firstly, to use our experience and customize our products incorporating new technologies to help our clients find the best (and most cost-effective) solutions to meet their particular requirements. The second one is to become a long-term partner, supporting local in-country capabilities building close relationships at all levels (government, navy, industry, academia, etc) beyond the initial development and manufacturing contract throughout the entire product life cycle. With these two objectives always in mind, Navantia worked to find the best possible solution to meet the Hellenic Navy’s needs and support the Hellenic Republic’s goals.





Abel Mender, Navantia’s international commercial manager